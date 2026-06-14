Y'alls' Yard Party Topples Gateway

Published on June 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (19-13) blasted five home runs in an 18-6 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Isaac Milburn took the hill for Florence, hoping to rebound after back-to-back rough outings. Milburn kept things interesting all night with three hit batsmen, but allowed just one run on four hits and a walk. The Purdue alum earned his second win of the season and was pulled after five complete frames.

Once Gateway went to the bullpen in the fifth, the Y'alls offense woke up and scored five runs in the next two innings. Down 1-0 in the fifth, Jackson Tucker and Hank Zeisler led off with hits, and Zade Richardson and Milo Rushford would bounce RBI fielder's choices to take a 2-1 lead. With two on and two away, Dillon Baker drilled a three-run blast for his second homer of the series and put Florence on top 5-1.

It was a Yard Party in the sixth, when Marcus Brodil led off with an ambush homer, his third of the season. A few batters later, Brett Blomquist ripped a three-run homer of his own, his fourth long ball of the season. Garrett Broussard joined the fun on the very next at-bat when he went back-to-back with a solo shot to take a 10-1 lead.

The Y'alls added six more in the seventh, but this time only using two hits to do so. The Gateway reliever surrendered six walks and a hit batsman before finally being relieved by a position player. In the eighth, Zeisler roped a solo blast for the final homer of the night. The captain finished with a 5-for-6 line and two RBIs. Richardson added a three-hit line, while Baker and Blomquist each had four-RBI nights.

Nate Darden made quick work of the Grizzlies in the sixth, but after a very long top of the seventh, Florence went to Jake Potts for his professional debut. The rookie struggled, allowing five runs on two hits with two walks. Travis Phelps pitched a clean eighth and ninth to seal an 18-6 victory.

Florence and Gateway head to a rubber match tomorrow night to settle the three-game series. RHP Casey Bargo grabs the ball for the Y'alls in his second start of the week. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2026

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