ValleyCats Pound out Nine Runs Late in 13-5 Win over New York

Published on June 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats ripped off a five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh and followed up with a four-spot in the bottom of the eighth to beat the New York Boulders, 13- 5, for the second time in as many days in front of 3,959 Star Wars and Softball fans on Saturday, June 13, at The Joe.

David Glancy was 4-for-5 with a double, a two-run go-ahead single in the seventh, and a two-run homer in the eighth for Tri-City (12-18).

Jake Reinisch followed Glancy's single with a three-run blast to right field on his 3-for-4 night.

Ian Walters (2-for-5, 2 R, RBI) added the ValleyCats Frontier League-leading thirteen triple of the season with an RBI liner off the left-center wall in the eighth.

Josh Leslie (2-for-3, 3 R, SB, RBI, 2 BB) stayed hot with his second homer run in as many days, a solo shot in the bottom of the third.

Parker Coddou (3-for-5, 2 R, 2B) and Ranko Stevanovich (2-for-5, 2B) were also part of Tri-City's 16-hit attack as every batter in the lineup reached base at least once.

On the mound, Aidan Kelly struck out one in 3.2 innings to start before yielding to Lucas Gordillo, who was making his season debut for Tri-City. Gordillo had four strikeouts in 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. Mason Martinez got the win with three innings of one-hit, four-strikeout, scoreless relief.

Julian Boyd was 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBI, and a home run for the Boulders (16-15).

The teams finish up the series tomorrow, June 14, at The Joe on a Sunday Funday presented by Highmark BSNENY that happens to fall on Rensselaer County Family and Youth Jersey Giveaway Day.







Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2026

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