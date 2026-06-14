Wild Things Bats Stay Hot, Washington Upends Jackals Again to Win Series

Published on June 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things defeated the New Jersey Jackals by a score of 13-1 giving them their sixth-consecutive series victory and third-consecutive win by double digits.

Maddox Long got the start for Washington and threw six innings of shoutout baseball. He struck out six batters and allowed just five hits. Out of the bullpen Chad Coles, Michael Foltz Jr., and Hector Garcia finished the game strong, all going one full inning and striking out three combined. Garcia was tagged for the lone Jackals run in the ninth.

On offense right fielder Ryan Ford led the charge for the Wild Things. He reached base safely five times with a single, two walks and two triples and he posted three RBI. Additionally, Antonio Monroy was a triple shy of the cycle with two RBI, two runs and three hits.

Long, with defensive assistance from Anthony Brocato and Connor Peek, faced the minimum through three innings, allowing two hits along the way. Long gave up a leadoff double in the fourth but struck out the side quickly after.

Leadoff man Antonio Monroy got the scoring started in the bottom of the third with a solo home run to right field, the first of his Wild Things career. Peek would single right after, eventually coming around to score on a Cole Fowler single for the Wild Things second run of the inning. Hunter Stokely poked a sacrifice fly to shallow left field, which was enough to score Ryan Ford from third base after his first career Frontier League triple. Stokely's RBI made the score 3-0.

Jackals starter Elio Serrano began the fifth inning strong with back-to-back strikeouts, but would allow the next four Wild Things batters to reach base. Brocato and Fowler started the party with a pair of singles and Caleb Ketchup would walk to load the bases. With Ford in the box Serrano spiked a wild pitch that would allow Brocato to score. What followed was Ford's second triple of the day and the second of his three-year Frontier league career. The score stood at 6-0 after that.

The offensive power would continue for Washington as they put six more runs on the board in the sixth inning. A three-run blast from Anthony Brocato continued his sizzling-hot week at the plate. After an offense-filled inning, Washington led 12-0.

Back-to-back doubles in the eighth by Fowler and Ketchup tacked on one more run to the Wild Things lead.

In the ninth inning Hector Garcia gave up one run to the Jackals by way of a Christian Hall RBI double to right field. Garcia would strike out two of the next three batters to finish the game.

Tomorrow is another Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care and Harry Potter Night with a Golden Snitch Baseball giveaway for the first 500 kids 12 and under presented by Southwood Children's Behavioral Healthcare. The Wild Things will go for the sweep against the Jackals in the final game of the three-game series. The gates will open at 3 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2026

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