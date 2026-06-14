Lucky Number Seven: Otters Ride Another Clutch Seventh Inning to Win Series

Published on June 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters (20-11) had another great pitching day as the rain couldn't stop them from winning the series against the Schaumburg Boomers (15-17) on Saturday night, 4-1.

Landon Willeman was the starter for the Otters against Derek Salata for the Boomers.

Willeman went through two scoreless innings, competing well against Salata, but after one pitch in the top of the third, the rain halted action in Evansville.

After a delay of a little over an hour and a half, the contest resumed at 8:40 p.m.

Willeman's start would get cut short as Dylan Zentko entered to pitch after the delay. Salata, on the other hand, stayed in the game and finished five innings while only giving up the one run.

Zentko was great in his longest outing of the season, going three and a third scoreless innings to keep the one-run lead intact.

The Boomers would tie the game up at 1-1 in the top of the seventh inning as Alex Calarco drove in Kyle Fitzgerald with an RBI single.

Evansville would have another great seventh inning on the offensive side. Back-to-back singles from LG Castillo and J.J. Cruz put two on to leadoff the frame. Jon Ponder would get another clutch hit to bring in Castillo. Linscott would drive in T.J. Salvaggio a few pitches later to put the Otters up by two.

Another insurance run in the eighth inning made it 4-1, with Marcos Gonzalez getting his 400th professional hit to leadoff the frame, then scoring on a single by Cohen Wilbanks.

Junior Cerda earned his seventh save of the season after taking care of business in the top of the ninth.

The Otters are the third team in the Frontier League to 20 wins, taking their fifth series at home after winning the first two games against the Boomers. Schaumburg falls to 15-17 and have scored only one run in each of the two games in this series.

The Otters will go for their fourth home series sweep tomorrow against the Boomers, as first pitch comes home at 5:05 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2026

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