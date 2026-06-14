Pardinho Shines, Titans Score Six in Ninth to Beat Aigles

Published on June 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Eric Pardinho on the mound

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Eric Pardinho on the mound(Ottawa Titans)

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Ottawa Titans (18-13) won their third series in a row, adding six runs of insurance in the ninth to secure a 9-2 victory over the Trois-Rivières Aigles (8-22) on Saturday night.

Making his second start of the season, former Blue Jays farmhand Eric Pardinho (win, 1-1) was fantastic, going seven innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits, walking one, and striking out eight in the win. Pardinho put together the third consecutive quality start for Titans starting pitching.

Kaiden Cardoso opened the scoring off Anthony Escobar (loss, 2-2) with a two-run homer in the top of the second. The first long ball for Cardoso on the year gave the Titans an early 2-0 lead.

The lone run for the Aigles off Pardinho came off the bat of John Montes, who cleared the wall for a solo shot in the bottom of the second.

Up by one, the Titans tacked on a run against Lucas Vega in the sixth inning, as Jackson Lyon poked an RBI double to right-centre. The extra-base hit scored a leadoff Chris Davis single to make it 3-1.

Following seven quality innings from Pardinho, the Titans turned to Yohanse Morel in the eighth. Lizandro Rodriguez smoked an RBI double off the centre field fence, scoring Francesco Barbieri to make it a one-run game. Later in the frame, Brandon Marklund walked two to load the bases. With two outs, Marklund got out of the jam by getting Montes to ground out to second in an eight-pitch at-bat to end the threat.

Up one entering the ninth, the Titans put together a two-out rally to blow it open. Myles Smith crushed a two-run homer before Lyon brought home his second of the game with a single. Daniel McElveny and Taylor Wright also picked up RBI hits while a wild pitch scored another. In all, the Titans sent 11 to the plate in the ninth, scoring six times to put the game out of reach.

Heitor Tokar worked a clean ninth to lock down the victory.

Taylor Wright picked up three hits, including a double and an RBI. Myles Smith, Jackson Lyon, Kaiden Cardoso, and Chris Davis all recorded multi-hit efforts. Thomas Ferroggiaro walked three times in the victory.

The Ottawa Titans wrap up a three-game series with the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. at Stade de Trois-Rivières in Trois-Rivières, Québec. Next week, the Titans will play a trio in New Jersey before coming home Father's Day weekend to face Québec. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

-#FullSwing-

For Media Inquiries:

Davide Disipio

Manager, Media Relations & Broadcast

Phone: (343) 633-2273 x 103

Email: ddisipio@ottawatitans.com

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