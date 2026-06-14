Big Innings Lead Bolts to Victory

Published on June 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts put together two five-run innings on their way to a blowout win over the Lake Erie Crushers, 13-2 at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

The scoring started in the bottom of the third, when the Bolts (14-16) sent eight men to the plate. Carlos Pena doubled to start the rally. He scored on an error. Victor Cerny hit an RBI single before a wild pitch scored a third run. Robbie Ayers made it 5-0 with a two-run homer.

Pavin Parks's leadoff home run in the top of the fourth got the Crushers (14-18) on the board for the first time, but the ThunderBolts immediately responded. Jared Beebe picked up an RBI single in the bottom of the frame, one of his three hits.

The Bolts put it away with another five-spot in the fifth. The first six batters of the inning reached with James Dunlap driving in two on a single. Josue Urdaneta followed with an RBI single of his own and Pena hit a sacrifice fly that made it an 11-1 game.

Lake Erie got one back in the sixth but Cerny capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth, his fourth hit of the game.

Tyler Wehrle (2-1) pitched six innings, allowing two runs and striking out a career-high eight as he earned the win. Brandon Scott (0-4) took the loss. He gave up five runs (two earned) over 2.2 innings.

The ThunderBolts go for a series sweep on Sunday afternoon, JULIE Family Sunday at Ozinga Field, featuring player autographs and catch on the field after the game. Blake Nettleton (0-1, 11.00) gets the start for the Bolts against Lake Erie's Fraynel Nova (1-3, 6.14). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 CDT and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2026

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