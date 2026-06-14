Crushers Pitcher Nathan Shinn Signed by St. Louis Cardinals Organization

Published on June 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers announced today that pitcher Nathan Shinn had his player contract purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals organization on Wednesday afternoon.

Nathan Shinn was signed by the Crushers in February of 2026. The 5'11", 195lb left-handed pitcher from Pleasanton, California played his college ball at San Francisco State (Division II) for four seasons from 2022-2025.

He sported a 4.71 ERA in four college seasons in a hybrid starting/relieving role, displaying great control and plenty of swing and miss in his 273 Ã¢..." collegiate frames. Shinn finished his collegiate career in 2025 with his best season to date - a 3.65 ERA with 83 strikeouts (5th most single-season in school history) to just 18 walks in his largest career workload, 86 Ã¢..." innings, which led SFSU.

He was given All-CCAA First Team honors and was named ABCA, D2CAA, and NCBWA All-West Region Second Team. Shinn signed his first professional contract right out of college with the Grand Junction Jackalopes, then was traded to the Idaho Falls Chukars in 2025. Shinn has a very connected and compact lefty delivery with a firm fastball that sits in the low 90s. He also features a solid changeup, a slider, and added a curveball in the offseason.

With the Crushers Shinn emerged as the ace of the staff, which was not only supported by his numbers, but also his work ethic. On the mound, Shinn had a 3-2 record in five starts across 28 Ã¢..." innings with 31 strikeouts. He pitched to a 3.14 ERA with a 1.360 WHIP. At the time of his contract's purchase, Shinn was 9th in the Frontier League among qualified pitchers in ERA and tied for 8th in strikeouts.

Early on, Shinn described himself as analytical, cerebral, and a "nerd that just happens to play baseball". His drive to improve on past starts and his production in the start of the current day were large reasons for his success. He turned in three straight quality starts in late May, but it was his analysis of his most tumultuous start that indicated the type of drive he has.

"Against Washington there were some things that didn't go my way, but at the end of the day I didn't pitch my best. I was dealing with some things beyond baseball that day...trying to be something that I wasn't against a tough team. When I looked back, I realized that instead of trying to reach to be someone that I was not, I built upon who I already am." Little did Shinn know that his aspirations would come to fruition in such a short time frame.

Shinn dissects his pitching appearances on a molecular level. He goes back, watches film, tries to identify where his mechanics and approach can improve, then he goes out and executes it the next time around.

"I'm just very grateful and appreciative for the support staff of the Crushers. It's a great organization here," Shinn remarked.

While the numbers and physical attributes are great strengths for Shinn, his brain is, perhaps, his greatest weapon. The Crushers are excited to see what he will accomplish in the St. Louis Cardinals organization in his first break into affiliated ball.

Crushers Skipper Jared Lemieux said, "Nathan is very deserving of this. He works hard, he takes his role seriously, and this couldn't happen to a better person. This is why we exist - to give guys like Nathan an opportunity to advance in their baseball careers."

Crushers President Vic Gregovits commented, "Nathan has played a key role in helping us win games this season. We are thankful for his time in a Crushers uniform, but more importantly we are excited to see him continue his career with the Cardinals organization."

Nathan Shinn has been assigned to the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Single-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

To see Nathan's reaction video, check out the Lake Erie Crushers social channels (@LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X).

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2026

Crushers Pitcher Nathan Shinn Signed by St. Louis Cardinals Organization - Lake Erie Crushers

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