Bird Dawgs Fall, 5-1, to Miners, Johnston Takes First Loss of Season

Published on June 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs' Spencer Johnston in action

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs' Spencer Johnston in action(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, NC - Spencer Johnston suffered his first loss of the season Saturday night as the Down East Bird Dawgs were held to one run in a 5-1 defeat to the Sussex County Miners at Historic Grainger Stadium, dropping Down East to 15-17.

Sussex County built the lead steadily, scoring on a Sean Roby Jr. sacrifice fly in the first, an Edwin Mateo RBI double in the fourth, and a Roby Jr. RBI groundout in the fifth to take a 3-0 advantage.

Tyler Blaum pulled one back for Down East with an RBI single in the sixth to cut it to 3-1, but Hunter D'Amato put the game out of reach with a two-RBI single in the seventh to close out the 5-1 final.

Johnston (4-1) took the loss despite a strong outing, allowing two earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Rob Hensey (2-4) earned the win for Sussex County, holding Down East to one unearned run on six hits over six innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

The Bird Dawgs (15-17) look to force a series split in the finale Sunday, June 14, at 4 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

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Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2026

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