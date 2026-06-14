Bird Dawgs Fall, 5-1, to Miners, Johnston Takes First Loss of Season
Published on June 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, NC - Spencer Johnston suffered his first loss of the season Saturday night as the Down East Bird Dawgs were held to one run in a 5-1 defeat to the Sussex County Miners at Historic Grainger Stadium, dropping Down East to 15-17.
Sussex County built the lead steadily, scoring on a Sean Roby Jr. sacrifice fly in the first, an Edwin Mateo RBI double in the fourth, and a Roby Jr. RBI groundout in the fifth to take a 3-0 advantage.
Tyler Blaum pulled one back for Down East with an RBI single in the sixth to cut it to 3-1, but Hunter D'Amato put the game out of reach with a two-RBI single in the seventh to close out the 5-1 final.
Johnston (4-1) took the loss despite a strong outing, allowing two earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Rob Hensey (2-4) earned the win for Sussex County, holding Down East to one unearned run on six hits over six innings with six strikeouts and no walks.
The Bird Dawgs (15-17) look to force a series split in the finale Sunday, June 14, at 4 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.
To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
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Down East Bird Dawgs' Spencer Johnston in action
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