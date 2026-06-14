Crushers Drop Middle Game in Windy City

Published on June 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Crestwood, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (14-18) fell 13-2 in a lopsided contest against the Windy City ThunderBolts (14-16) on Saturday night at Ozinga Field.

Both LHP Brandon Scott and RHP Tyler Wehrle went pound for pound in the first two innings, but the ThunderBolts struck for five runs in the bottom of the 3rd, bouncing Scott from the game with two outs in the inning.

SS Pavin Parks wasted no time helping Lake Erie get on the board in the top of the 4th. He blasted the first pitch of the inning for his seventh homer of the 2026 season. Lake Erie trailed 5-1.

The Bolts got a two-out RBI single from 3B Jared Beebe in the 4th. Then in the 5th, they scored another five runs, all against RHP Dikember Sanchez who failed to secure an out. Windy City led 11-1.

The Crushers got an RBI single from RF Garret Pike in the 6th, scoring Pavin Parks again. Pike continues his solid run-producing week at the plate, and he is now 3-for-6 in the series with 2 RBIs.

RHP Dawson Hargrove did a nice job eating innings at the end of the game. He surrendered a homer in the 8th to DH Victor Cerny, but Hargrove pitched three meaningful innings in long relief to save the bullpen for Sunday. The Crushers dropped the middle game 13-2 in Crestwood.

Tyler Werhle (2-1) pitched a quality start in a winning effort. Brandon Scott (0-4) got the loss.

The Crushers will finish the series tomorrow afternoon at 2pm ET against the ThunderBolts in Crestwood. Catch the game live on HomeTeam Network. The Crushers return home next Tuesday, June 16th to begin a six-game homestand at ForeFront Field highlighted by Military Appreciation Night on Friday, June 19th at 7pm with a special military jersey auction and postgame fireworks display. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2026

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