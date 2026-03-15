Miners Sign Pitcher Blake Purnell from American Association

Published on March 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners are pleased to announce the signing of pitcher Blake Purnell.

The 6'3", 23-year-old right-hander from Boynton Beach, FL, is entering his second full season of professional baseball. Spending the last season and a half with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association, Purnell showed versatility in the pitching staff, appearing in 46 games while starting 21 of them. In 2025, he pitched to a 4.73 ERA over 51.1 innings, striking out 45 and posting a 1.46 WHIP.

Purnell was undrafted out of the University of Florida. He appeared in 74 games for the Gators, striking out 78 in 91.1 innings. Among his collegiate accolades are being named a 2022 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, making the SEC Academic Honor Roll for three consecutive years (2022, 2023, and 2024), and being recognized as the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on April 11, 2022.

Join Blake Purnell and the Miners for their home opener at Skylands Stadium on Friday, May 8, 2026, against the Down East Bird Dawgs. Single-game, half-season, and season tickets are now on sale at tickets.sussexcountyminers.com.







Frontier League Stories from March 15, 2026

Miners Sign Pitcher Blake Purnell from American Association - Sussex County Miners

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