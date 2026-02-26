Miners Add Shortstop Evan Berkey from Pioneer League

February 26, 2026

The Sussex County Miners have signed Evan Berkey, adding an emerging infielder for the upcoming season.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of La Quinta, CA, throws and bats right-handed and can play shortstop, second base, and third base. Last season, the 26-year-old boasted a .355 batting average with the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (now Freebirds) of the Pioneer League. He recorded 97 hits, blasted 21 home runs, drove in 80, and stole 15 bases. Berkey finished ninth in the league with a 1.136 OPS and was named a Pioneer League Postseason All-Star.

Berkey has experience playing in the Frontier League, splitting time between the Ottawa Titans and Washington Wild Things in 2023 and 2024.

In college, Berkey played four years at Cal State Bakersfield (2018-2021). He was selected to the All-Big West Second Team (2021), named to the Northwoods League All-Star Team (2019), and awarded the Rawlings Big Stick Offensive Shortstop of the Year (2019). Berkey played with the University of Evansville Purple Aces as a graduate student in 2022.

