Bird Dawgs Player Spotlight: Adams, Backus, and Blaum

Published on December 26, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs continue their offseason player spotlights with a closer look at UTIL Christian Adams, OF Colby Backus, and C Tyler Blaum as the club prepares for the 2026 season.

Each player contributed to the Bird Dawgs during their inaugural campaign and brings a mix of professional experience and collegiate success as the club continues building toward the 2026 season.

Adams appeared in 14 games for Down East after signing late in the 2025 season as the club's final in-season addition. The utility man hit .255 during his stint with the Bird Dawgs, with his first professional hit coming in the form of a home run. A native of Florida, Adams wrapped up his collegiate career with the University of Georgia in 2025, where he posted a .293 batting average.

Backus signed with the Bird Dawgs in August and appeared in six games before his season was cut short due to injury. The outfielder played collegiately at the University of Tennessee during the 2024 and 2025 seasons and was a member of the Volunteers' 2024 national championship team.

Blaum enters his sixth season of professional baseball and spent the 2025 campaign with the Bird Dawgs behind the plate. The catcher is a two-time Frontier League champion, having won titles with the Quebec Capitales. A Virginia native, Blaum played five years of college baseball at UVA Wise and earned Division II ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove honors in 2021.

The return of Adams, Backus, and Blaum adds depth and experience to the Bird Dawgs roster as Down East continues preparations for the 2026 season.







