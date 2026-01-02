Bird Dawgs Player Spotlight: Ebel, Harrison, and Harlan

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs continue their offseason player spotlight series with a closer look at RHP Gehrig Ebel, SS Kalae Harrison, and 2B Trotter Harlan after exercising their contract options for the 2026 season.

Each player brings a unique skill set and level of experience as the Bird Dawgs continue to build their roster for the 2026 campaign.

Ebel spent the 2025 season with the Bird Dawgs primarily as a catcher while also making three appearances on the mound. Entering 2026, Ebel will shift his focus fully to pitching. He played four collegiate seasons at Virginia Tech before spending parts of the 2024 season with the Sussex County Miners of the Frontier League. Ebel holds a unique place in club history as the first player acquired by the Bird Dawgs.

Harrison signed with Down East in August of 2025 and appeared in 24 games during his stint with the Bird Dawgs, batting .253. A native of Kailua, Hawaii, Harrison brings minor league experience after spending parts of three seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, reaching the Double-A level. He was selected by the Pirates in the 18th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Harrison played two years of college baseball at Texas A&M before completing his collegiate career at NC State.

Harlan appeared in 82 games during his rookie season with the Bird Dawgs in 2025, batting .266 while showcasing his versatility by playing six different positions, including pitcher and designated hitter. He made the majority of his starts at second base, appearing in 61 games at the position. Harlan spent five collegiate seasons at the College of Charleston, where he ranks second in school history in doubles and at-bats, and third in games played.

Ebel, Harrison, and Harlan are among the returning players the Bird Dawgs will continue to highlight throughout the offseason as the club prepares for the 2026 season.







