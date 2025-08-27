Jackals Drop Series Opener to Tri-City

August 26, 2025

The New Jersey Jackals (27-60) fell to the Tri-City ValleyCats (58-33) 8-5.

The ValleyCats opened the scoring in the top of the second on a Jake Reinisch two-run home run that also scored Oscar Campos.

Trailing 2-0, New Jersey took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Arbert Cipion hit his first of two home runs, a solo shot to slice the gap down to 2-1. Later in the frame, Issac Bellony lined a two-run home run that drove in Sam Angelo, propelling the Jackals ahead 3-2.

Tri-City reclaimed the advantage in the top of the fifth inning. They tied the game on an Amani Larry single that scored Josh Leslie. Two hitters later, Javeyan Williams singled in Ranko Stevanovic to take the lead back at 4-3. They tacked on four more runs in the frame to take an 8-3 lead.

In the eighth, the Jackals sliced into the deficit once more on Cipion's second long ball of the night to make it 8-4. Later in the inning, Kenneth Jimenez singled in Gilberto Torres. However, Austin Dill (S, 2) retired four of the last five hitters of the game, including the final out of the eighth with the bases loaded.

Jackals' starter Nick Timpanelli (L, 1-7) threw six innings and allowed eight runs with three strikeouts. Larry De Jesus followed by retiring all six hitters he faced in his Jackals' debut. Colt Webb put up a zero in the ninth.

For the ValleyCats, Mikell Manzano (W, 6-4) tossed 5.2 innings and conceded five runs with six strikeouts in relief of opener Gino Sabatine who dealt two scoreless frames with two strikeouts.

The Jackals and ValleyCats resume their series with a matinee tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET.







