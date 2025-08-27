ValleyCats Take Series Opener Thanks to Six-Run Fifth

PATERSON, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (58-33) defeated the New Jersey Jackals (27-60) 8-5 on Tuesday at Hinchliffe Stadium.

Tri-City struck in the second. Oscar Campos singled off Nick Timpanelli and advanced to third after a pair of wild pitches. Jake Reinisch drilled a two-run jack, his 19 th of the season, to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 2-0.

Gino Sabatine served as the opener and received a no-decision. He tossed two innings, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out two.

New Jersey answered in the fourth. Arbert Cipion homered off Mikell Manzano. Sam Angelo then walked. Isaac Bellony went deep to put the Jackals on top, 3-2.

Tri-City responded with a six-run fifth. Amani Larry, Javeyan Williams, Demias Jimerson, and Reinisch each plated a run with a single and Campos had an RBI hit by pitch.

Cipion cleared the fences again in the eighth. Gilberto Torres doubled and Sebastian Mueller was plunked. Kenneth Jimenez singled, which loaded the bases. Patrick Sanchez picked up an RBI walk against Austin Dill, which cut the deficit to 8-5.

Dill turned in a scoreless ninth to seal the victory and collected his second save. He threw 1.1 scoreless innings, giving up two walks and striking out one.

Manzano (6-4) earned the win. He tossed 5.2 innings, surrendering five runs on eight hits, walking two, and matching a season-high with six strikeouts.

Timpanelli (1-7) was handed the loss. He pitched six frames, allowing up eight runs on eight hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Tri-City looks to take the series over New Jersey tomorrow Wednesday, August 27 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 11:05 AM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | NEW JERSEY 5

W: Mikell Manzano (6-4)

L: Nick Timpanelli (1-7)

S: Austin Dill (2)

Time of Game: 2:32

Attendance: 1,766

