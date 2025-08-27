Bosse Field Woes Continue for Y'alls

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped to the Evansville Otters 10-5 on Tuesday night. Florence is now 0-4 at Bosse Field in 2025, and the win evens the season series between the two teams at five games apiece.

Florence started on the right foot when TJ Reeves singled and Hank Zeisler drew a walk in the top of the first. Anthony Brocato drilled his 17th home run of the season to give the Y'alls a 3-0 lead early.

Agnel Miranda took the hill for the Y'alls, hoping to rebound after a solid shutout performance last week. The red-hot Otters would answer quickly, using two home runs in the bottom of the first to tie the game, 3-3. The Y'alls used an RBI single from Tyler Shaneyfelt to retake the 4-3 lead in the second, but once again Miranda gave it up quickly.

A three-run homer in the third would give Evansville control of the game, and they wouldn't look back. Miranda completed just four innings of work, allowing seven runs on seven hits and surrendering a season-high three home runs.

Down 10-4, the Y'alls would scratch one across in the top of the ninth when Hector Nieves singled to score Zade Richardson. The only player with multiple hits was Dalen Thompson, who finished with a 2-for-4 line. The Florence offense struck out 14 times, including seven in a row, during the fourth and fifth innings.

Florence will return to Bosse Field for game two of the three-game series versus Evansville. The Y'alls will send RHP Bradley Wilson to the mound, but Evansville's starter remains TBA. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT.







