Wild Things Fall in 10 in Joliet, Magic Number Remains 1

Published on August 26, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, Il. - The Washington Wild Things dropped the opener of the final week of the regular season in 10 innings to Joliet in a back-and-forth affair, won on a walk off double by Bryant Flete in the final frame. With Mississippi's win over Gateway in the same fashion, Washington's magic number remains at one for taking care of that en route to the postseason.

The Wild Things scored the first three runs of the game, with two coming in the first. They got two off CJ Blowers, a pitcher who entered with a top five ERA in the Frontier League, before he left the game after seven hitters. An RBI groundout by Tyreque Reed and a bases-loaded walk to Ethan Wilder made it 2-0 in the first but Washington stranded the bases full. An RBI double by Reed made it 3-0 in the second.

Dylan Kirkeby, making his second start for the Wild Things overall but fourth against Joliet this season between his three teams, was sharp through three innings before running into mighty trouble in the fourth inning. Joliet plated five on five hits and got RBI from five different players in the big inning that bolted the Slammers ahead, 5-3.

Washington responded immediately with a solo homer by Ben Watson that made it 5-4, his second of the season. Then the Wild Things took the lead back in the seventh on an RBI single by Pavin Parks that scored the tying run and an RBI single by Ethan Wilder that made it 6-5 Washington.

A two-out RBI single by Antonio Valdez in the seventh plated the tying run for Joliet but on the same play, the would-be go ahead run was cut down by Watson's throw to Hillier from center. Washington didn't get anything going the next three innings including in the extra frame and Flete's RBI double sealed the win for the home team.

Down East defeated Lake Erie, so Washington remains one game back (plus the percentage points tiebreaker) back in the Central. The middle game with Joliet is scheduled for 7:35/6:35 p.m. CDT tomorrow. Zach Kirby will oppose Joliet's Brett Sanchez, a pair of righties.

Playoff tickets are on sale now for whichever night(s) the Wild Things host in the Wild Card Round. Tickets are $5.







