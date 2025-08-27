Bird Dawgs Take Command in First Clash with Crushers

Published on August 26, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Danny Beal

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Danny Beal(Down East Bird Dawgs)

AVON, Ohio - In the first-ever meeting between the Down East Bird Dawgs and Lake Erie Crushers, Down East broke open a tie game with a four-run fifth inning on the way to a 7-3 victory Tuesday night at Crushers Stadium.

The Crushers took an early lead in the third when Sebastian Alexander hit an RBI double and Kenen Irizarry singled to drive in a run for a 2-0 advantage.

Down East responded in the fourth when Yeniel Laboy launched a three-run homer to put the Bird Dawgs in front, 3-2.

Lake Erie tied it in the bottom half as Derek Vegas drove in a run on a groundout to even the score at 3-3.

The Bird Dawgs exploded in the fifth as Yassel Pino hit a sacrifice fly and Ali LaPread cleared the bases with a three-run double to give Down East a 7-3 lead.

Pitching took over from there, with the Bird Dawgs holding the Crushers scoreless the rest of the way.

Danny Beal (4-4) earned the win, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four over seven innings.

Darrien Ragins (6-6) took the loss, surrendering seven runs on five hits across 4 2/3 innings.

The Bird Dawgs improved to 36-54 with five games remaining in the regular season. Down East looks for the series win over Lake Erie on Wednesday, August 27, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.