Late Rally Lifts Boomers

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored three times in the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a two-run deficit and post a 6-5 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts in the opener of the final home series of the regular season at Wintrust Field.

Facing a familiar foe in Windy City starter Eric Turner, who played for more than half the season with Schaumburg, the Boomers plated single runs in the first two innings to lead 2-0. Nick Podkul singled home Chase Dawson in the first and Christian Fedko logged an RBI single in the second. Windy City plated three runs in the third to take the lead and tacked on another run in the fifth. Alex Calarco homered leading off the sixth to bring the Boomers within 4-3 but Windy City countered with a single run in the seventh. With one out in the eighth the Boomers were able to draw three consecutive walks to load the bases. Anthony Calarco tied the game with a two-run single after a pitching change. Calarco drove home runs 114 and 115. Banks Tolley dove underneath the tag to avoid a double play that allowed the winning run to score.

Schaumburg drew nine walks in the game in addition to a pair of hit by pitches. The team finished with 10 hits. All nine members of the lineup reached base at least once. Fedko, Anthony Calarco and Aaron Simmons all notched two hits. Fedko also drew three walks to reach base five times. Nick Paciorek earned the win in relief. Caleb Riedel entered with the tying run at third and recorded a pair of strikeouts to log his third save with the Boomers, shutting down his former team.

The Boomers (56-35) now own a magic number of three to clinch the West Division with five games to play. The final hone series of the season continues on Wednesday night at 6:30pm on Military Appreciation Night presented by Judson University. Active and former military members can receive up to six free tickets by contacting the Boomers office. RHP Christian Johnson (3-3, 4.42) is slated to start for the Boomers against RHP Tyler Wehrle (0-0, 1.86). Playoff tickets are on sale now along with tickets to the final two regular season home contests. Get your tickets now before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







