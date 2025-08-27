ThunderBolts Lose Late Lead to Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the ThunderBolts 6-5 in the series opener at Wintrust Field Tuesday night.

The Boomers (56-35) jumped out to an early lead, scoring the first two runs in the first two innings.

The ThunderBolts (36-55) responded with a three-run third inning. Daryl Ruiz, Carlos Pena and James Dunlap picked up RBIs in the rally but they missed out on the opportunity to add more, leaving the bases loaded.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Cam Phelts dropped down a bunt single and stole second and third. Garrett Broussard singled him in to extend the lead to 4-2.

Broussard came through with a two-out RBI again, when he doubled Dunlap home in the seventh.

Alex Calarco's solo homer for Schaumburg kept the game close and they trailed by two in the bottom of the eighth.

After several missed opportunities earlier in the game, the Boomers broke through in the eighth. Three straight walks loaded the bases and Anthony Calarco singled home two runs to tie the score. The next batter, Banks Tolley, hit a grounder to short. The Bolts tried to turn two but the relay throw was high to first and the winning run scored.

The Bolts loaded the bases with one out in the ninth but former ThunderBolt Caleb Riedel struck out the final two batters to preserve the Schaumburg win. It was the second time the ThunderBolts left the bases full. They stranded 14 runners overall.

Nick Paciorek (3-1) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Carsen Plumadore (2-4) took the loss and Riedel notched his 11th save.

The series continues with game two on Wednesday night. Tyler Wehrle (0-0, 1.86) starts for the Bolts against Schaumburg's Christian Johnson (3-3, 4.42). First pitch from Wintrust Field is scheduled for 6:30 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







