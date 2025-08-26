Three Games, One Big Goodbye: Campus Takeovers, a Noon-Day Party, and Fireworks to Close the Season

PEARL, Miss. - When the Frontier League announced Pearl would get a new franchise last fall, a lot of people thought it was the end of something. The Braves were gone. The ballpark was quiet. Twenty seasons of Double-A baseball in Central Mississippi had closed their book.

But the swamp doesn't do endings. It does reinventions.

The Mississippi Mud Monsters were born out of a what-if - and in just a few months, a what-if became real. Fans voted on our name. Kids picked our colors. Families filled our stands. We tore up the rulebook, put chaos on the field, and stitched together a summer that was equal parts baseball, carnival, and community.

Now it all comes down to this: the final week of our inaugural season. Three last games to say you were part of the start. Three chances before the swamp goes still. Three nights (and one loud morning) before Chapter One closes.

Tuesday, August 26 - The goodbye starts with Master Mudders Club Day, bingo at the ballpark, and a campus clash as Belhaven University and Mississippi College both bring their colors and their chaos.

Wednesday, August 27 - The Monster Matinee takes over, with gates opening at 10am and first pitch at 11am. Thousands of students will shake the stands before lunch, and What's-on-a-Stick Wednesday adds one more dash of weird with $2 mystery sausage and $3 You-Pick-It roulette.

Thursday, August 28 - The finale. The FINAL HOME GAME of the inaugural season. And we're not just closing it out - we're throwing everything we've got at one giant swamp carnival. The first 1,000 fans through the gates snag a lime green hat, Jackson State Night takes over, and special guests Mr. & Mrs. JSU, Sonny the mascot, and the Lil' Tigers join the party. The Sanctuary Skating Rink is leading a conga line so big it might never end, Pepsi is handing out samples at the exits, $2 beers are flowing, and when the dust settles the Mississippi sky explodes with fireworks. Then, because we refuse to end quietly, adults get to run the bases - one last wild lap before the lights go out on Year One.

This isn't just another homestand. It's one last chance to be part of the story - to see Pearl's ballpark alive, to be there when the curtain falls on Year One, to say "I was there when it all began."

Three games. One big goodbye. Let's finish it together.

Tickets start at just $10 at mudmonstersbaseball.com.All games are played at Trustmark Park (1 Monsters Alley, Pearl, MS 39208). Gates open one hour before first pitch unless otherwise noted.

August Homestand Schedule

Tuesday, August 26 vs Gateway Grizzlies

Gates Open: 5:30pm, First Pitch: 6:30pm

Master Mudders Club Day

Bingo

Belhaven University Night

Mississippi College Night

Wednesday, August 27 vs Gateway Grizzlies

Gates Open: 10:00am, First Pitch: 11:00am

Monster Matinee - School Day Game

What's-on-a-Stick Wednesday - $2 mystery Country Pleasin' sausage on a stick, $3 You-Pick-It

Thursday, August 28 vs Gateway Grizzlies

Gates Open: 5:30pm, First Pitch: 6:30pm

FINAL HOME GAME OF SEASON

Lime Green Hat Giveaway - first 1,000 fans

Jackson State Night (Mr. & Mrs. JSU Appearance, Sonny the Mascot & Lil' Tigers Appearance)

The Sanctuary Skating Rink Conga Line

Pepsi Sampling at Exit Gates

Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz beers

Post-Game Fireworks

Post-Game Adults Run the Bases

About the Mississippi Mud Monsters

Baseball Lives Here. It Just Got a Little Weirder.

The Mississippi Mud Monsters are a professional baseball team based in Pearl, Mississippi, competing in the Frontier League as a member of the West Division in the Midwest Conference. We officially joined the league as an expansion team ahead of the 2025 season - but make no mistake: we've been stirring the waters here for a while. We believe baseball should be unapologetically fun, a little weird, wildly welcoming, and deeply rooted in the places we call home. This is swamp-built, Mississippi-made magic - and this season was only the beginning.







