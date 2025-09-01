Wild Things Drop Finale, Win Central Anyway

Published on September 1, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things dropped their regular-season finale to the Down East Bird Dawgs 7-6, but took the Central Division following Joliet's win over Lake Erie. It's the fourth division title in five years for the franchise, who now enters the 2025 Frontier League Playoffs as the second seed in the four-team Midwest Conference field.

Washington will play Gateway, the top wild-card team, with whom the Wild Things split in the regular season, with Game 1 of the Wild Card series scheduled for Wednesday in Sauget, Illinois, at 7:30/6:30 p.m. CDT.

Down East scored Sunday's first run in the first on a sac fly by Yassel Pino to take a 1-0 lead. Washington was blanked in the first despite two baserunners but scored in the second with two coming in on an RBI single by Kyle Edwards and a groundout by Jeff Liquori. Both teams scored in the third with Washington's go-ahead run coming in the third on an RBI single by catcher Charles Mack, making it 3-2 Wild Things.

The lead didn't last, as Down East scored in the fourth to tie things at three a side. The Wild Things jolted ahead, albeit briefly, in the fifth with a two-run frame, scoring on an RBI knock by Wagner Lagrange and a Mack sacrifice fly, making it 5-3.

The Bird Dawgs scored three times in the sixth, with all the runs charged to Christian Diaz. They then added a ninth inning run on an error before Washington scored its final run in the bottom of the ninth on a one-out triple by Cole Fowler plating Lagrange, who had doubled. Fowler was stranded after two groundouts and Washington finished the season 54-42.

Washington is now set to host Game 2 and 3, if it necessary, of the Wild Card Round against the Grizzlies. First pitch Friday night is slated for 7:05 p.m. Fans can listen to or watch the first game of the set Wednesday on the Frontier League Network, powered by HTN or on the Wild Things MixLR channel.







Frontier League Stories from September 1, 2025

Wild Things Drop Finale, Win Central Anyway - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.