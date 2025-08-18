Jackals Drop Finale against Schaumburg

PATERSON N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (24-55) fell to the Schaumburg Boomers (51-33) 10-8.

The Boomers struck first in the first inning. After Chase Dawson and Michael Gould walked to start the inning, Christian Fedko hit a double to score Dawson to make it 1-0. With Nick Podkul at the plate, Gould scored on a passed ball, making it 2-0. Fedko scored on a groundout from Banks Tolley to make it 3-0.

In the third, the Boomers added on. A single from Sam Kuchinski scored Banks Tolley and Kyle Fitzgerald to make it 5-0. The next batter, Dawson, hit a single to score Will Prater making it 6-0.

In the bottom half of the third, the Jackals tied the game. Jake DeLeo hit a single to drive in Sam Angelo. Ryan Ford followed with a double that scored Luis Acevedo and Arbert Cipion. Later in the frame, Issac Bellony hit a three run home run to make it 6-6.

The Boomers retook the lead in the fifth, when Prater hit a single to drive in Tolley to make it 7-6.

The Boomers added two in the sixth, when a double from Tolley scored Calarco and Podkul.

The Jackals added one in the eighth when Gilberto Torres scored on a single from Kenny Jimenez, to make it 9-7.

The Boomers expanded their lead in the ninth, when Dawson scored on a Fedko single making it 10-7.

In the ninth, a single from Ford scored Acevedo to make it 10-8.

Francis Ferguson (ND, 2-6) threw 2.1 innings to start the game for the Jackals. He gave up six runs on seven and five walks, He struck out five. Tommy Lawrence (L, 0-3) entered in relief, he tossed 2.2 innings, giving up one run on one hit and one walk, while striking out two. Frankie Giuliano threw one inning, giving up two runs in two hits and one walk, he struck out two. Dan Kiritsis threw two innings, giving up one hit and striking out four. Dusty Baird threw one inning, giving up one run, on two hits, while striking out one.

Boomers starter Buddie Pindel (W, 7-6) tossed six innings surrendering six runs on nine hits, while striking out five. Dallas Woolfolk threw one inning, gave up one hit and struck out two. Dylan Stutsman threw one inning and gave up one run on one hit and one strikeout. Mitch White (S, 10) threw one inning, giving up one run on three hits. He struck out one.

The Jackals are back in action on Tuesday when they head to North Carolina to take on the Down East Bird Dawgs. First pitch of the twin-bill is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET.







