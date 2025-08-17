Florence Battles for Series Win

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, defeated Trois-Rivieres 2-1 in another nailbiter to capture the series win.

Evan Webster returned to the mound Sunday afternoon, looking to build on a great week after seven shutout innings back on Tuesday against Ottawa. The Southpaw looked phenomenal on the mound again, working six strong frames, allowing just one unearned run and picking up a season-high eight punchouts. That makes 13 innings of just one-run baseball for Webster on the week, while also picking up the win today.

The only offense Florence received came in the fourth inning when Hank Zeisler led off the inning with a single. TJ Reeves stayed red-hot in the series and launched a two-run blast to left field to give the Y'alls a 2-0 lead. Reeves finished his phenomenal series 8-for-12 with two home runs and eight RBIs, pacing the offense in all three games.

Edgar Martinez replaced Evan Webster in the 7th inning with the Y'alls still ahead 2-1. Martinez looked solid once again, tossing two shutout innings without allowing a hit and picking up a strikeout.

Florence couldn't get any insurance from the offense, so Max Whitesell entered in the ninth inning to close things out. A walk and a bizarre catcher's interference call placed the game-tying and winning runs on base with one away. Whitesell forced a flyout and a groundout to end the drama for his third save of the season and seal the Y'alls victory.

Florence will head back home to Thomas More Stadium to welcome the Mississippi Mud Monsters on Tuesday, after an off day on Monday. The Y'alls will play eight games in six days against Mississippi and Gateway with a doubleheader in each series, starting with the first on Tuesday. The first pitch for Game 1 is set for 5:00 PM ET.







