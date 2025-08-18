Johnson, Smith, and Roby Shine as the Miners Rout Down East

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Sussex County Miners struck gold on Gold Rush uniforms Night at Skylands Stadium this Saturday night with a blow out of the Down East Bird Dawgs 18-11. The story of the night, every Miner in the lineup was able to record a hit in the nine run victory.

The offense got going early in the bottom of the first with Will Zimmerman launching his sixth home run to left field to give the Miners a 1-0 lead The Miners however were not done in the first. After two hit by pitches by Down East starter Axel Andueza, it was Alec Sayre's turn to strike, launching a two-run bases-clearing triple to put the Miners ahead 3-0 to end the bottom of the first.

It would be a back and forth affair for a majority of the middle innings, as Down East was able to complete a five run 5th inning to take an 8-7 lead over the Miners including a grand slam courtesy of the Bird Dawgs third baseman Yeniel Laboy. The Miners after having a 7-3 lead were now facing a soul crushing momentum shift.

Now any normal team would look at this situation and throw in the towel, call it a night, and try to salvage the series tomorrow afternoon. But the Miners showed there are levels to Indy ball...

Alec Sayre would walk on four pitches to lead off the inning, Jordan Smith would tie the game on an 0-2 pitch launching a triple into the right center field gap to tie the game at 8. After a Ty Gilligan sac fly the Miners retook the lead and never looked back.

The bases would be loaded later in the inning for Dom Johnson who did what he always does...mash. Johnson took a 3-0 breaking ball to straightaway centerfield and off the wall to clear the bases with a 3-run triple. The backbreaker that would complete the Miners 6-run bottom of the 5th inning.

All be told, the Miners scored 18 runs on 18 hits including three from Dom Johnson, who picked up 3 runs scored and 3 RBIs in the contest, 2 hits from Sean Roby Jr. including a two-run home run his 15th of the season and a Miners team record 75 RBIs this season.

It was also another great game for Jordan Smith who put up 3 hits one of which was a triple and 3 runs scored in his own right.







