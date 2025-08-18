Titans Earn 200th Franchise Win, Take Entertaining Rubber Game

Pomona, NY - The Ottawa Titans (43-40) got back in the win column with a 12-10 victory in a back-and-forth marathon over the New York Boulders (45-37) on Sunday, seeing the club take two of three in the crucial series.

The Titans got the offence going against southpaw Mitchell Senger (ND, 2-1) in the early innings, putting the first two aboard in the top of the second. After a fielder's choice put runners on the corners with one out, Damone Hale opened the scoring by legging out a fielder's choice of his own to put the Titans ahead.

In the third, the Titans loaded the bases against Senger. With one out, Cristian Inoa chopped what seemed destined for an inning-ending double play, which resulted in Boulders' third baseman Santino Rosso airmailing second base, leading to two runs on the error to make it 3-0.

After a trio of clean innings to get the day started, left-hander Kaleb Hill (ND, 4-3) saw the home side chip into the deficit in the fourth. Fritz Genther drilled a solo homer before the Boulders connected for back-to-back hits, seeing Zane Zurbrugg lift a sacrifice fly to left.

With a leadoff double at second and two outs in the fifth, the Boulders started a rally. Genther blooped in a game-tying single to centre, scoring Kyle Hess. Later, with two on, Ross put the Boulders up 6-3 with a three-run homer to right.

Down but not out, the Titans erupted for six consecutive hits to start the sixth inning, chasing Senger from the contest after five-plus innings. As the Titans sent 11 total hitters to the plate, the club pulled ahead 10-6 with RBI knocks from Jackie Urbaez, Taylor Wright, Jake Sanford, and Victor Cerny, while also getting a sac fly from Inoa.

Following five innings from Hill, the lefty exited in line for the win. Hill allowed six runs on nine hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Billy Duby allowed one run in an inning of work before Shane Gray (win, 2-4) entered in the seventh and saw the Boulders once again tie the score, this time at ten, with three runs on six hits.

In the eighth, the Titans pulled ahead for good with a go-ahead RBI double to centre from AJ Wright, plating a leadoff Taylor Wright base hit against right-hander Parker Kruglewicz (loss, 0-4). With AJ Wright at third later in the inning, left-hander Grady Gorgen uncorked a wild pitch, scoring AJ Wright to make it 12-10.

After the rocky seventh inning, Gray settled in and allowed one base runner the rest of the way to lock down the victory.

In total, six different players posted two hits, while Jackie Urbaez recorded three knocks in the rubber game.

The victory pulls the Titans within 2.5 games of the Boulders for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Conference entering the final two weeks of the regular season. The win also marks the 200th in the history of the franchise.

After a day off on Monday, the Ottawa Titans continue a seven-game road trip with the opener of a four-game series, playing a doubleheader against the Trois-Rivičres Aigles on Tuesday night at 5:00 p.m. at Stade Quillorama in Trois-Rivičres, Québec. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

