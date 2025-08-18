Wild Things Drop Finale, Hit Three Homers in Defeat

QUÉBEC CITY, QC - It was back and forth for a good portion of Sunday's finale in Québec City as the Wild Things and Capitales played the weekend finale. Washington, looking to avoid a sweep, got a quality start from Jordan DiValerio and homers from Andrew Czech, Pavin Parks and Wagner Lagrange, but a six-run eighth for Québec was the difference in a defeat, 9-6.

Three Hillier singled through the middle in the second to score Tyreque Reed and open the scoring in the finale to make it 1-0. Québec responded with a run on a sac fly by Kyle Crowl to tie it back up at 1-1 in the third. Parks lifted a sac fly to center to plate Ben Watson from third in the fifth, giving Washington a 2-1 advantage but it was short-lived. Ruben Castro's sac fly in the bottom half tied things back up before Kyle Crowl hit a go-ahead solo homer to make it 3-2.

Wagner Lagrange tied the game with his solo homer in the seventh in the left field corner. Quebec scored six times on four hits and was aided by an error on a sacrifice attempt in the eighth inning. In the top of the ninth, Andrew Czech hit a one-out solo homer, his 22nd of the season, which is a new career high and his 84th as a pro and Wild Thing. It ties him for fourth in league history with Jose Vargas (2011-16, Traverse City). After a Reed single, Pavin Parks hit his ninth of the season and first with the Wild Things, a two-run shot that made it 9-6, but that was all the more they'd get.

Washington's playoff magic number hangs at nine but could come down one tonight if Lake Erie beats Mississippi in a rubber game in Pearl, MS.

The Wild Things will play nine of the final 12 regular-season games at home starting with a six-game homestand this week. Tuesday's series opener with Evansville is slated for 7:05 p.m. The team's push for the 2025 Frontier League playoffs continues and they want your support! Tickets are available for all remaining home games now at washingtonwildthings.com and at the Ticket Return Box Office at EQT Park.







