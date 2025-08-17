Bird Dawgs Secure Series Win with 6-4 Victory over Miners

AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs secured a series win Sunday afternoon, out-hitting the Sussex County Miners 12-6 en route to a 6-4 victory.

Sussex County struck first in the first inning when Sean Roby Jr. hit a two RBI double to take a 2-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs bounced back in the second when Yeniel Laboy hit an RBI single and Elias Stevens drove in two runs on a homer to left field to take a 3-2 advantage.

Jordan Smith tied things up for the Miners in the bottom of the second with a home run of his own to make it 3-3.

Down East took the lead right back in the third when Trotter Harlan scored on an error to give the Bird Dawgs a 4-3 lead. Harlan extended the lead in the fifth when he drove a run in on an RBI single to make it 5-3.

Dom Johnson brought it back within one in the sixth, launching a homer to cut the deficit for Sussex County to 5-4.

The Bird Dawgs added an insurance run in the ninth as Harlan brought a run home on a single to extend the lead to 6-4.

Spencer Johnston (8-6) collected the win, giving up three earned runs while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings. Jackson Hicks picked up the save, striking out two while pitching a scoreless ninth.

Rob Hensey (7-4) took the loss, allowing four earned runs on eight hits over seven innings.

With the win, the Bird Dawgs are now 32-50 and will head back to Kinston for their final homestand of the season. They take on New Jersey for a four-game stretch from Tuesday through Thursday before facing off against New York for a weekend series. The homestand starts Tuesday with a doubleheader against the Jackals, first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

