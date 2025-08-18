ValleyCats Rally Late, Stun Rox to Split Series

Published on August 17, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







BROCKTON, MA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (51-32) defeated the Brockton Rox (34-46) 7-6 on Sunday at Campanelli Stadium.

Tri-City stuck in the second. Pierce Williams hit Oscar Campos with a pitch. Jake Reinisch went deep for his 16th homer of the season to give the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead.

Brockton countered in the bottom of the second. Hemmanuel Rosario singled off Easton Klein. Jamey Smart was then hit by a pitch. Nick Marola singled in a run to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Tri-City added in the third. Chris Burgess walked and moved to third on a double from Amani Larry. David Glancy brought in Burgess with a single to provide the ValleyCats with a 3-1 advantage.

Demias Jimerson homered in the fourth. His seventh jack of the year put Tri-City on top, 4-1.

Reinisch walked in the sixth. Josh Leslie singled off Michael Saturria and Reinisch advanced to third. Reinisch scored on a wild pitch to pull the ValleyCats on top, 5-1.

The Rox tacked on a run in the home half of the sixth. Jeter Ybarra doubled and went to third after a single from Tommy Kretzler. Derek Bender knocked in Ybarra with a single to trim the deficit to 5-2.

Brockton rallied in the eighth. Austin White singled off Austin Dill. He proceeded to steal second and third. Kretzler drove in White with a single and moved to second on an error from Leslie. Bender then walked. Evan Giordano belted a three-run blast off Jalon to give the Rox a 6-5 lead.

Klein received a no-decision. He turned in a quality start, tossing six innings of two-run ball, yielding eight hits, and striking out two.

Williams was also handed a no-decision. He threw five frames, giving up five runs on five hits, walking three, and striking out five.

Burgess hit a two-out double off Heisell Baro in the ninth. Julian Boyd pinch-ran for Burgess. Larry and Glancy were plunked, which loaded the bases. Oscar Campos delivered a go-ahead two-run single to make it a 7-6 contest.

Long (6-5) bounced back with a scoreless ninth and earned the win. He pitched 1.2 innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits, striking out two.

Baro (3-4) received the loss. He lasted 0.2 innings, surrendering two runs on two hits.

Tri-City heads back to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for its final homestand of the regular season. The ValleyCats kick off the seven-game homestand with a four-game set against the New York Boulders. The two Atlantic Conference rivals will play a doubleheader on Tuesday, August 19th. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for a 5 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | BROCKTON 6

W: Jalon Long (6-5)

L: Heisell Baro (3-4)

Time of Game: 2:55

Attendance: 1,494

The ValleyCats continue their 23rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City returns to "The Joe" for its final regular season homestand of the year from August 19-24. August 19th will feature a single-admission doubleheader with gates opening at 4 PM and the first pitch at 5 PM. Both games are seven innings and Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Tickets dated August 19th are good for both games.

The promotional theme for August 19th is SouthPaw's Not So Scary Halloween presented by Highmark BSNENY. Fans are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes to trick or treat around the stadium. This game is also Summer Reader Night with fans reminded to redeem their vouchers from summer community reading appearances for this ballgame.

Secure your ticket to fun here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.