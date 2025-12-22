Miners Retain Core Baseball Staff Ahead of Upcoming Season

The Sussex County Miners have announced the return of their core baseball staff, re-signing Field Manager Chris Widger and Assistant Coach Simon Walters as the organization builds on recent on-field success and looks ahead to the upcoming season.

Widger returns after guiding the Miners through one of the most successful stretches in franchise history. A former major-league catcher with 12 seasons of MLB experience, Widger played for the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Yankees, bringing a wealth of professional knowledge and leadership to the Miners' clubhouse. His experience at the highest level of the game has helped establish clear standards and expectations throughout the roster.

Walters will return for his 10th season with the Sussex County Miners, continuing in his role as assistant coach. The Miners have also named him director of player procurement, recognizing his long-standing impact on roster construction and talent identification. Over the past decade, Walters has been instrumental in acquiring many of the Miners' top players and has become a fan favorite due to his genuine connection with the Sussex County community and his appreciation for the Miners' supporters.

The Miners are coming off a division title and have qualified for the playoffs twice over the past three seasons, a testament to the organization's stability, culture, and competitive mindset. During that time, the Miners have also evolved into a destination franchise for professional players, known for development opportunities, exposure, and a supportive, high-expectation environment.

"Chris and Simon are first-class professionals who represent everything we want the Sussex County Miners to stand for," said Vincent Sangemino, general manager of the Sussex County Miners. "Chris brings invaluable major-league experience and leadership, while Simon's decade-long commitment, connection to our fans, and eye for talent have been critical to our success. Together, they've helped build a culture rooted in accountability and belief. We expect to contend for championships every season."

With Widger and Walters returning, the Miners remain focused on sustaining success on the field while continuing to elevate the organization as a premier destination in professional independent baseball.







