Three New Bolts Debut, Fall Short in Close Game

Published on August 15, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts brought the game close in the eighth inning, but could not complete the comeback in a 5-3 loss against the Joliet Slammers Thursday night.

Starting pitcher Eric Turner made his Bolts debut as he was recently acquired from the Schaumburg Boomers. Turner gave Windy City (32-49) three scoreless frames before the Slammers' (38-43) bats woke up in the fourth inning. Liam McArthur capped off a four-run inning with a two-RBI single.

Daryl Ruiz put the Bolts on the board in the sixth inning, hitting an RBI single to make it a 4-1 ball game.

Nolan LaMere was the second pitcher of the night to make his Windy City debut, coming from the New York Boulders. He pitched a scoreless sixth inning, and Ronny Dominguez followed with a scoreless frame of his own.

Carlos Peña made his professional baseball debut in the seventh inning. With two outs, Peña pinch-hit a sharp single into center field.

In the bottom of the eighth, an error by the Slammers' shortstop put runners at first and second. Jalen Greer drew a walk to load the bases, and Oscar Serratos hit a ground ball to score Michael Sandle. Grant Thoroman hit a ball right to the pitcher and beat the throw to first base, allowing Daryl Ruiz to score. The Bolts came within two runs, but Greyson Linderman held Windy City scoreless in the ninth inning for the save.

CJ Blowers (3-3) allowed one run over 5.1 innings for the win. The loss went to Eric Turner (0-1), who struck out six over 3.2 innings.

The Bolts head on the road for a three-game series against the Gateway Grizzlies. Looking for his first win, Tyler Wehrle (0-0, 0.87) will face Zac Treece (4-3, 3.65) at 6:30 CDT Friday night. The broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.