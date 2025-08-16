Boulders Fall Short in Series Opener vs. Ottawa

Published on August 15, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY -- The New York Boulders left four men on base over the final two innings and dropped the opener of their three-game series, 4-2, to the Ottawa Titans on Friday night at Clover Stadium.

Ottawa (42-39) grabbed the lead in the top of the second inning on a three-run HR by 1B Kaiden Cardoso off RHP Blaine Traxel (L, 1-2 / 7.0 IP, 4 R, 9 H, 1 BB, 6 K).

The Boulders (44-36) closed within 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, getting an RBI groundout from 1B Jason Agresti before DH Alfredo Marte connected for a run-scoring single, but the Titans added a crucial insurance run on an eighth inning sacrifice fly.

New York left the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but lost for the fourth time in five games on the current home stand and saw its lead over Ottawa for the final Atlantic Conference playoff spot sliced to 2.5 games.

Also of note:

* CF Ryan Vogel (single, hit-by-pitch, walk) extended his on-base streak to 20 consecutive games

* Despite the loss, the Boulders remain 2 games behind Sussex County for first place in the East Division

The Boulders will try to even the series tomorrow (Saturday) night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30pm EDT.

Written by Ryan Lombardi & Marc Ernay







