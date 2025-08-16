Crushers Mop Mud Monsters 19-5 After Rain Delay

Published on August 15, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Pearl, MS - The Lake Erie Crushers (48-32) and Mississippi Mud Monsters (40-41) duked it out after a 90-minute rain delay on Friday night. After an early Mississippi lead, the Crushers bounced back in dominating fashion, winning 19-5 and tying their largest win by deficit of the 2025 season.

The lopsided final isn't indicative of how the game started, as Mississippi got a three-run homer from DH Travis Holt in the 1st. The Crushers got a run back on a wild pitch in the 2nd, but the Mud Monsters got a two-out RBI single from CF Brayland Skinner to make it 4-1.

The 3rd inning has proven to be the big inning this week, and that stayed true in the weekend series opener. RF Sam Franco kept up his hot streak with an RBI single, then SS Kenen Irizarry tied the game on a two-RBI single, knotting the game at four.

But the Crushers weren't done.

After a pair of walks, CF Dario Gomez ripped another two-RBI single to give the Crushers the lead. 3B Jaidan Quinn also scored on an error on the play, giving Lake Erie a 7-4 lead, their first of the night.

Mississippi responded with a two-out, RBI double from C Victor Diaz in the bottom of the 3rd against RHP Ethan Smith. The Mud Monsters put up runs in each of the first three innings, but after that Smith grinded through five frames. His two scoreless innings to finish took a lot of pitches, but he finished his night in line with the win after going five innings.

2B Davie Morgan poked another RBI single in the 4th inning, then in the 5th the Crushers took advantage of walks with RBI hits from Dario Gomez and C Derek Vegas.

Their four runs in the 5th inning marked their second crooked number of the game, but nothing could prepare the Mud Monsters for the crooked number coming in the 6th.

Mud Monsters RHP Brenton Thiels struggled with his command in the 6th, and the Crushers only logged one hit in the inning. Unsuspecting? Perhaps. Until you realize that one hit was a grand slam from Davie Morgan, his second salami of the season. Morgan's 4-for-6 day with 5 RBIs led the offensive effort.

After almost 45 minutes, the Crushers walked away with a seven-run 6th inning and 19 runs on the board. All nine Crushers starters reached base and scored a run in the blowout.

To clean up the rest of the game, RHP Juan Zapata, RHP Leonardo Rodriguez, and Kenen Irizarry (yes, that's right) combined for four scoreless innings to put away the rout.

The 19 runs on Friday night was the most the Crushers have scored in a game in at least the last two seasons, and the win pushed them to a two-game lead over Washington for first place in the Central Division.

Five hours from the original start time and after three-and-a-half hours of play time, the final lines were secured. Ethan Smith (6-5) worked hard to get the win, and Mud Monsters starter Brandon Mitchell (6-4) made it through just three innings, receiving the loss.

