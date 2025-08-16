Mississippi Lose Big In Game One To Lake Erie

Pearl, MS - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (40-41) lost game one on Friday night to the Central division leading Lake Erie Crushers (48-32) by a score of 19-5. The defense for most of the game committed more errors than the offense had hits in the game. The pitching for Mississippi also struggled in this one, walking 11 Crushers hitters over the course of the game.

The Mud Monsters in fact took the lead in this one in the bottom of the first. After a Brayland Skinner (1-for-4) and Kyle Booker (2-for-4) singled, Travis Holt (1-for-5) deposited a three-run homerun into the Mud Monsters' bullpen in leftfield. It was the only lead that Mississippi would have in the game.

They would tack on another run in response to the run Lake Erie scored in the top of the second with RBI single coming off the bat of Skinner, giving them a 4-1 lead. In the top of the third, Burle Dixon (1-for-6) led off with a single to left followed by two hits coming from Scout Knotts (1-for-5) and Sam Franco (2-for-5) plated the second run for Lake Erie. Kenen Irizarry (2-for-5) drove home two more with a single under the glove of first baseman Samil De La Rosa. Dario Gomez (2-for-6) capped the inning with a two-run single to left field giving the Crushers a six spot in the third inning and a 7-4 lead.

Mississippi got their final run of the game on an RBI double by Victor Diaz (1-for-3). Lake Erie would go on to score the last 12 runs of the game with one in the fourth on an RBI single by Davie Morgan (4-for-6).

In the sixth, Lake Erie dropped a seven spot on the Mud Monsters, scoring seven runs on just two hits. The first hit of the inning came nine batters into the inning on a grand slam by Morgan off reliever Braden Forsyth. Lake Erie walked four times and was hit by a pitch in the seven run sixth. It pushed the lead to 19-5 as that was the final in a game that was delayed an hour and 36 minutes while taking three hours and 29 minutes to be completed on Friday night. Ethan Smith picked up his sixth win of the year as Brandon Mitchell got the loss for the fourth time on the campaign.

Tomorrow's game starts at 6:00 as Anthony Escobar (9-3) will get the ball for Lake Erie against Tyree Thompson (4-2) who will return to the rotation coming off the injured list.







