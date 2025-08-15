Crushers' Comeback Magic Falls Just Short in Gateway

Published on August 15, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Sauget, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (47-32) fell behind early on Thursday night against the Gateway Grizzlies (47-33), and despite their best comeback efforts they fell 9-5 to drop the series.

The Crushers still remain in first place in the Central Division by one game over Washington with the Wild Things falling 1-0 to Trois-Rivieres.

Gateway saw Lake Erie's home run party on Wednesday night and decided to start their own in the 1st. 1B Sawyer Smith and RF Mark Shallenberger hit dingers to put the Grizzlies up 3-0, and the 3rd inning saw much of the same.

LHP Darrien Ragins was laboring on the mound. He walked two batters and plunked another before exiting the game after just 2 innings due to an apparent injury. RHP Brandyn Sittinger came in with the bases loaded and was tagged by CF Cole Brannen for a grand slam (three runs going on Ragins' line). Like Lake Erie's big 3rd inning the night prior, Gateway put across five runs to go up 8-0.

The Crushers chipped away at the large lead with an RBI double by C Alfredo Gonzalez in the 4th, then an RBI infield single by DH Burle Dixon and a sacrifice fly from DH Scout Knotts made the game manageable at just an 8-3 deficit in the 5th.

However, SS Abdiel Diaz got Sittinger for a solo home run in the home half of the 5th, extending Gateway's lead back to six.

The Crushers didn't surrender, though. SS Kenen Irizarry tripled to lead off the 6th ahead of yet another blast from RF Sam Franco, his third home run in two days and his eighth of the season. Going to the 7th the Crushers trailed just 9-5.

The Crushers bullpen got some needed outs from RHP Dayan Reinoso to keep the deficit at four. Reinoso struck out three batters in two perfect innings.

In the top of the 7th, the Crushers had two men in scoring position but failed to score. RHP Francis Peguero buckled down to prevent the Crushers from cutting into the Gateway lead further. The Crushers left two men on in the 8th as well, and RHP Keegan Collett made quick work in the 9th, striking out the Crushers in order to secure the 9-5 win for the Grizzlies.

Francis Peguero (3-4) got the win as the most effective reliever for Gateway. Darrien Ragins (5-5) was pinned with the loss in his abbreviated start.

The Crushers will sail down the Mississippi River all the way to Pearl to take on the Mississippi Mud Monsters in Lake Erie's first trip to Mississippi in team history. Tomorrow's opener starts at 7:30pm ET. The team returns home to Avon on Friday, August 22nd. Tickets are online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets!

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.