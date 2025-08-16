Grizzlies Come Back, Walk-off Thunderbolts

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to erase a late deficit, walking off with a 5-4 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts on a sacrifice fly by Abdiel Diaz on a steamy Friday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

It was Diaz who got the scoring started as well, launching a solo home run deep down the left field line to put Gateway ahead 1-0. Zac Treece would hold the line until the top of the fourth, when the Thunderbolts also got their home run on- Carlos Pena made it 2-1 on a two-run blast, and two batters later, Grant Thoroman also homered to right to make the score 3-1 Windy City.

Gateway would get a run back on a Dale Thomas sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, but Treece was lifted after allowing back-to-back singles in the top of the fifth. An RBI fielder's choice by Michael Sandle two batters later made the score 4-2, and thanks to solid relief work by both teams, that is where the score stayed until the bottom of the eighth.

After Claudio Galva had tossed three scoreless innings on the Gateway side, Sawyer Smith led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk, and Diaz singled, with an error by Cam Phelts in right field sending Smith to third with no outs. Victor Castillo then made it a 4-3 game with a sacrifice fly, driving in his 60th run of the season in the process.

Alec Whaley (3-1) then worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning, setting up the Grizzlies' rally in the bottom of the frame. It began on a leadoff double off the left field fence by Edwin Mateo, and Cole Brannen was plunked on the leg by ThunderBolts closer Trevin Reynolds (5-5). Matthew Lee then laid down a sacrifice bunt with two strikes to advance the tying and winning runs into scoring position.

Windy City then chose to intentionally walk Gabe Holt to pitch to Smith with the bases loaded, a strategy that backfired when Smith drew four straight balls to walk, tying the score at 4-4. Diaz then came up, and fell behind 0-2 in the count before hitting a fly ball to left field. Brannen tagged up at third base to come home, and Thoroman's throw beat the runner, but Zach Beadle could not handle the tag cleanly, with Brannen called safe as the Grizzlies secured their third walk-off victory of the year.

With the win, Gateway lowered their "magic number" to clinch a spot in the 2025 Frontier League playoffs to nine pending a late result between Lake Erie and Mississippi, and improved to 3-1 on their home stand, which continues on Saturday, August 16, in the middle game of the weekend series. Lukas Veinbergs will pitch for the Grizzlies against Windy City and right-hander Dante Maietta, with a special 7:15 p.m. CT first pitch scheduled at Arsenal BG Ballpark.







