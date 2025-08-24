Grizzlies Sweep Doubleheader, Clinch Postseason Berth

FLORENCE, KY. - The Gateway Grizzlies swept a doubleheader from the Florence Y'alls on Saturday night, taking 6-3 and 4-0 victories in seven innings each at Thomas More Stadium to clinch a third straight playoff berth for the first time in club history.

In Game 1, Dale Thomas put the Grizzlies ahead with a two-run home run deep over the left field fence off Florence starter Shaun Gamelin (4-8) in the top of the second inning. Florence would answer with a two-run shot of their own by Hank Zeisler, tying the score at 2-2 in the third inning. But the Grizzlies had another answer in the top of the fifth, as Edwin Mateo walked with one out, and was followed by three straight singles. Victor Castillo's knock put the Grizzlies ahead 3-2, with Jose Alvarez increasing the lead to 4-2 before an Abdiel Diaz sacrifice fly made the score 5-2 Gateway.

Mateo would add an RBI single with two outs in the top of the sixth to increase the lead to 6-2, and Anthony Brocato would go deep in the bottom of the sixth to get that run back for Florence, but the Y'alls would get no closer, as Lukas Veinbergs (6-5) came within one out of a complete game, tying his season-high with six and two-thirds innings pitched while striking out six to earn the victory.

In Game 2, the Grizzlies got more two-out hitting in the first inning against Edgar Martinez (0-1), with Diaz doubling before being driven home on an RBI single by D.J. Stewart, putting Gateway ahead 1-0. In the third inning, a leadoff error by Martinez allowed Castillo to get to second base, and after a Diaz infield single put runners at the corners, Stewart lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to double the advantage to 2-0.

The Grizzlies would score two more runs in the contest on two-out RBI hits, with Diaz hitting a double off the right field fence to score Castillo for a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning, and Cole Brannen capping the day with a single to plate Gabe Holt for the final 4-0 score.

On the mound in the second contest, Jake Burcham (1-0) was outstanding, striking out seven Florence batters without a single walk over four shutout innings, with four relievers combining to hold the home team off the board the rest of the way as Gateway recorded their first shutout victory since June 21, kicking off the celebration in northern Kentucky.

The Grizzlies will go for a series win in the finale against the Y'alls on Sunday, August 24, with Gage Vailes starting on the mound against Florence veteran Zac Westcott. First pitch is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. CT.







