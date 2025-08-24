Crushers Outslugged in Finale

Published on August 24, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (50-38) were unable to manage a win in the weekend series with the Schaumburg Boomers (55-35). Despite a push in the middle innings, Lake Erie fell 14-7 on Sunday.

The Crushers as of this release lead the Central Division by 1.5 games with Washington yet to play on Sunday. Lake Erie's magic number to clinch a division title is five.

Schaumburg got on the board quickly. DH Anthony Calarco lined an RBI single in the top of the 1st against RHP Dylan Spain. The Boomers continued to threaten, but Spain buckled down and stranded a pair.

1B Kyle Fitzgerald tagged an opposite-field solo home run into the wind to lead off the 2nd. SS Chase Dawson added on a two-run homer of his own.

LF Burle Dixon got Lake Erie on the board with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 2nd. SS Kenen Irizarry added on with an RBI double. RF Sebastian Alexander plated another run with an infield RBI single. After two frames, it was 4-3 Schaumburg.

Fitzgerald put another run across for Schaumburg in the 3rd with an RBI double, then C Alex Calarco singled him in to go up 6-3.

It wasn't pretty, but Spain grinded through five innings on 105 pitches. His final line: 5 IP, 9 H, 6 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 2 K.

Burle Dixon got the Crushers back on the board with an RBI groundout in the 5th to lighten the deficit, 6-4. Then in the 6th, C Derek Vegas blasted a game-tying, two-run homer to knot the game 6-6. It was his fourth of the season.

It didn't take long for Schaumburg to regain the lead. Fitzgerald drove in another RBI single, then two wild pitches from LHP Franklin Parra amounted to a 9-6 Boomers lead in the 7th.

Alex Calarco launched a three-run homer in the 8th to put Schaumburg up big, 12-6. Kenen Irizarry led off the bottom of the 8th with a solo home run, his sixth of the season.

Irrizard took the mound in the 9th with the game out of hand. Unfortunately, his perfect 0.00 professional ERA came to a close with the Boomers putting across two runs in the frame. The 14-7 score would hold as the final.

Ross Thompson (2-1) got the win in relief, and Dayan Reinoso (1-1) was tagged with the loss.

The Crushers will take the field next on Tuesday, August 26th at 7:05pm, welcoming the Down East Bird Dawgs to Crushers Stadium for the first time in franchise history. It's $2 Tuesday with hot dogs, popcorn, 12 oz. fountain drinks, and nachos all priced at just $2! Get your tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets !

Playoff ticket packages and single-game stubs are on sale now! Visit

lakeeriecrushers.com to lock in your seats for the 2025 Frontier League Playoffs at Crushers Stadium!

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.