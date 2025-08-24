Crushers Clinch Playoffs Despite Being Upended 8-2

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (50-37) backdoored their way into clinching a playoff berth on Saturday night in front of 3,700 fans at Crushers Stadium, falling 8-2 to the Schaumburg Boomers (54-35).

The Crushers will be heading back to the playoffs for the second straight season, and with seven games left in the regular season, the objective shifts to winning the Central Division. They lead Washington by two games with a magic number of five.

LHP Jack Eisenbarger had it working early on. He diced up the Boomers the first time through the lineup. But then DH Anthony Calarco smacked a double for Schaumburg's first hit on Eisenbarger in the 4th. Both he and 3B Nick Podkul scored without the aid of the hit, putting Schaumburg up 2-0.

The Crushers punched back with an RBI single from RF Sam Franco in the bottom of the inning before a ground-rule double from CF Dario Gomez in the 6th tied the game at two.

Eisenbarger got an out in the 7th before he handed the ball to RHP Juan Zapata, who, unfortunately, got knocked around by the Schaumburg lineup. Four extra-base hits amounted to five runs in the 7th for Schaumburg. The big blow came on an opposite-field home run from CF Banks Tolley. The blitz ended with the Boomers leading 7-2.

The Boomers added another run in the 8th, waltzing their way to an 8-2 victory over Lake Erie despite the Crushers putting 11 hits on the board with four separate multi-hit games.

Buddie Pindel (9-6) improved to 3-0 since being acquired by the Boomers at the trade deadline. Jack Eisenbarger (9-4), despite tossing a quality start, was pinned with the loss.

