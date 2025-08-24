Boulders Get by Bird Dawgs for Huge Rubber Game Win

Published on August 24, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Kinston, NC - The New York Boulders came back from 3-1 down with two outs in the eighth inning and got by the Down East Bird Dawgs, 4-3, in the rubber game of their series at Grainger Stadium.

New York (47-42) fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the ïfifth, drew even in the top of the sixth on a two-out RBI single by LF Fritz Genther, then saw Down East (35-54) go back in front, 3-1, in the bottom of the seventh inning.

But the Boulders got righty reliever Scott Harper (W, 2-1) off the hook and in line for the win when they erupted for three runs in the top of the eighth; Genther's second ribby single of the day made it 3-2, then RF Alfredo Marte drilled a script-flipping two-run, ground rule double to center field.

LHP Grady Gorgen worked around a leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth before RHP Tyler Vail put the first two Bird Dawgs on in the ninth, then retired the final three batters for his league lead-tying 15th save of the season.

Also of note:

* The Boulders are 4ÃÂ½ games behind Sussex County for first place in the East Division and trail Ottawa by 1 1/2 for the Atlantic Conference's final playoT spot

* Genther recorded his third straight two-RBI game and has driven in at least one run in five consecutive games

After a day off, the Boulders host Ottawa for a monumental three-game series, with major playoff implications. The Titans have a magic number of 5 to clinch the final Wild Card. First pitch Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT.

All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com

--- Written by Marc Ernay and Ryan Lombardi







Frontier League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.