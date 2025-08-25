Wild Things Sweep Mississippi Back to Swamps

Published on August 24, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things used a bunch of early offense and held on to defeat the Mississippi Mud Monsters, 7-5, putting them on the verge of a playoff spot with the magic number coming down to one Sunday at EQT Park.

Regi Grace got things going with a strong top of the first which allowed Washington the chance to strike first, a chance they didn't let slip by. In the home half of the first, Washington grabbed the game's first run on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Wagner Lagrange. The Wild Things added two in the bottom of the second on back-to-back RBI hits from Eddie Hacopian and Pavin Parks, the latter of which was a triple, making it 3-0.

In the third, Charles Mack lined a single to right to bring in Wagner Lagrange and Kyle Edwards picked up the first of his three hits in the win, a two-run double to make it 6-0.

Mississippi scored four of its five runs in the fourth to claw a bit closer, using a sac fly by Davis Bradshaw and back-to-back homers by Victor Diaz and Karell Paz, the first of which was a two-run shot. It was the only damage Regi Grace would be tagged for in the start, which lasted a career-long seven innings. Grace picked up his fourth win of the season in his 10th start and allowed six hits while he had five strikeouts.

Andrew Czech blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning, moving him into a tie for third in Frontier League history with his 86th career homer. The mark matches that of the Frontier League career of Morgan Burkhart, for whom the MVP award is named.

That was the last Washington would score, while Mississippi added a run in the eighth inning against Christian Diaz on a groundout, two batters after a leadoff triple against Christian Diaz. Zach Kirby worked a clean ninth for his first professional save in his mid-week bullpen, thrown in game.

Washington heads into the final weekend of the season with a playoff magic number of one, meaning the next Wild Things win or the next Mississippi loss, whichever happens first, puts the Wild Things in. They also sit one game back of the Central lead, which belongs to Lake Erie.

