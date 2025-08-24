Big Inning Fells ThunderBolts in 9-4 Loss

Published on August 24, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control of a game that they would eventually win 9-4 over the ThunderBolts in the rubber match at Bosse Field Sunday afternoon.

The Bolts (36-54) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Josh Gibson walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. Zach Beadle singled him home.

The lead held until the fourth, when the Otters (37-53) became the first team this season to break through against Isaac Milburn. After a leadoff single, Evansville put two runners aboard on an error. Keenan Taylor's RBI double brought home the first run. A hit by pitch loaded the bases and Justin Felix hit a grand slam, making it a 5-1 Evansville lead.

The Otters added two more runs the next inning on another Taylor double but the Bolts showed some offensive life. They loaded the bases on three singles in the sixth and Jalen Greer walked to score a run. Beadle came up next with a sacrifice fly, cutting the lead to 7-3.

They picked up four hits in the seventh, but they were all singles and they managed just one run on another Greer RBI.

For the game, the Bolts outhit Evansville 10-9 but all ten hits were singles and they left 13 men on base.

The Otters put the game away with another Felix home run and a third Taylor RBI double.

Joan Gonzalez (6-2) went five innings and allowed three runs for the win. Isaac Milburn (4-1) took his first pro loss, allowing six runs (two earned) in 4.1 innings.

The ThunderBolts open the final week of the regular season on Tuesday evening in Schaumburg. Former Boomer Eric Turner (7-4, 6.10) starts the series opener from Wintrust Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from August 24, 2025

