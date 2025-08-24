Westcott Dazzles in Complete Game Shutout

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, emerged victorious over the Gateway Grizzlies with a 4-0 win on Sunday. The win captures the overall season series versus the playoff-bound Grizzlies with a 5-to-4 game advatage for Florence.

After picking up a win "out of the bullpen" for a suspended game on Tuesday, Zac Westcott took the mound once again for Florence to close out the six-game homestand. The veteran turned in his best performance of the season, mesmerizing the Florence Faithful with a complete-game shutout. Westcott allowed just three hits and collected three punchouts across nine innings of work, only needing 88 total pitches to do so.

The Y'alls offense was in control all day but struggled to bring home any runs in the early innings, stranding five on base before scoring in the fifth. Dillon Baker and Tyler Shaneyfelt led off the inning with a single and were sacrificed into scoring position by Mike Ballard. Hank Zeisler scored Baker on an RBI groundout, an was followed by an RBI single from TJ Reeves to score Shaneyfelt and take a 2-0 lead.

The Y'alls would strike again in the sixth when Dalen Thompson started the inning with a double off the wall. A walk and a hit by pitch would load the bases for Dillon Baker. The Miami University alum struck his second hit of the day for an RBI single, and Ballard would follow with a sacrifice fly to end the scoring at 4-0. Shaneyfelt and Jackson Hauge would join Baker in the two-hit club.

The historic story of future Frontier League Hall of Famer Zac Westcott, continues as he adds another glorious performance to a stellar career. After being released by Joliet in July, Westcott's career resurgence in Florence has been remarkable. The Florida native finishes this week with two wins over 13.2 innings of work and what should be another Frontier League Pitcher of the Week to add to his resume.

Florence receives an off day on Monday before heading to Evansville on Tuesday to open up a three-game series with the Otters. The series will mark the final road trip for Florence in 2025. The first pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT at Bosse Field.







