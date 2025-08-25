ValleyCats Shut out Slammers in Rubber Game Win

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (57-33) defeated the Joliet Slammers (40-50) 2-0 in the rubber game matchup on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City broke the deadlock in the sixth. Ian Walters reached on an error from Antonio Valdez. Jake Reinisch drilled a two-run blast off Gunnar Kines, his 18 th of the season, to provide the ValleyCats with a 2-0 lead.

Stephen Still (12-3) earned the win. He hurled six shutout frames, yielding three hits and three walks, and struck out five. After completing his fourth inning, Still became the fourth ValleyCat in their 23-season history to reach the 100-inning threshold.

Duke Brotherton entered in after Still and pitched two frames in relief. Jalon Long recorded his first professional save, allowing one hit and striking out one in the ninth.

Kines (4-8) received the loss. He threw 6.2 innings, giving up two runs, one earned on four hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Tri-City begins a six-game road trip on Tuesday, August 26 th, starting with a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:35 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 2 | JOLIET 0

W: Stephen Still (12-3)

L: Gunnar Kines (4-8)

S: Jalon Long (1)

Time of Game: 2:22

Attendance: 4,503

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City has clinched the playoffs for the second straight year! Based on the current standings, the ValleyCats would host Game 1 of the Wild Card Round on Wednesday, September 3 rd. Gates would open at 5:30 PM, with first pitch scheduled for a 6:30 PM start. Tickets purchased for any playoff games that are not played will become vouchers for the 2026 regular season.

