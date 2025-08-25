Boomers Sweep Lake Erie

Published on August 24, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

AVON, Ohio - The Schaumburg Boomers pulled away late to log a 14-7 win over the Lake Erie Crushers on Sunday afternoon, sweeping the weekend road series between the two division leaders in the Midwest Conference.

The Boomers did not trail in the game, jumping ahead in the top of the first. Anthony Calarco drove home Nick Podkul with a single four batters into the contest as part of a high stress inning. Kyle Fitzgerald opened the second inning with a solo homer, the first of three that the Boomers would hit in the contest. Schaumburg leads the league with a team record 107 homers. Chase Dawson added a two-run homer in the inning as the lead reached 4-0. The Boomers have homered in 56 different games and own 34 with multiple homers. Lake Erie pulled within 4-3 in the bottom of the second and stranded the tying run at third. Fitzgerald notched an RBI double in the third and Alex Calarco followed with a single as the lead increased to 6-3.

Lake Erie came back to tie the game in the sixth on a two-run homer by Derek Vegas. Schaumburg instantly responded with three in the seventh and three in the eighth to open a 12-6 edge. Fitzgerald singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh and two more would score on wild pitches. Alex Calarco connected on a three-run homer in the eighth, his second of the year. Lake Erie scored in the eighth but the Boomers tacked on two in the ninth to account for the final on an RBI double by Anthony Calarco and an RBI single from Aaron Simmons.

Ross Thompson earned the win in relief, tossing three innings. The offense finished with 17 hits. Anthony Calarco was 4-for-6 with a pair of RBIs. Alex Calarco notched three hits while driving in four. Fitzgerald finished with three hits and three RBIs. All nine members of the lineup reached base. Schaumburg, who increased their division lead to two with six to go, finished the season series against Lake Erie with an 8-1 record including 6-0 in Ohio.

The Boomers (55-35), who own a magic number of five to clinch the West Division with six games to play, return home on Tuesday for the final three home games of the regular season. Tuesday night is Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Northwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.







