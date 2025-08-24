Bird Dawgs Fall in Final Home Game of Season

Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Brandon Kaminer

KINSTON, N.C - The Down East Bird Dawgs came up short in their final home game of the season Sunday, falling 4-3 to the New York Boulders at Historic Grainger Stadium.

After four and a half scoreless innings, the Bird Dawgs jumped in front in the fifth when Christian Adams lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

In the sixth, the Boulders tied it when Fritz Genther hit an RBI single.

Down East put together a solid seventh as Tyler Blaum and Trotter Harlan each drove in runs with singles to regain a 3-1 lead.

New York answered in the eighth, with Genther driving in a run on a single before Alfredo Marte smacked a ground-rule double to give the Boulders a 4-3 advantage.

The Bird Dawgs left two runners on in the ninth, coming up short in the late rally.

Andrew LaCour (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning. Starter Brandon Kaminer struck out a season-high eight batters, giving up one run on two hits across six innings.

Scott Harper (2-1) earned the win, pitching 1 1/3 innings in relief of Boulders starter Mitchell Senger, who allowed one run on four hits across 5 2/3 innings. Tyler Vail picked up his 15th save of the season, pitching a scoreless ninth.

The Bird Dawgs dropped to 35-54 and will close the season on the road, beginning Tuesday, August 24, at Lake Erie.

