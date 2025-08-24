Titans Secure Winning Season, Beat Rox in Rubber Game

Ottawa Titans utility player Justin Fogel

Ottawa, ON - In an offensive-minded finale, the Ottawa Titans (49-41) slugged out a 10-6 victory over the Brockton Rox (25-51) on Sunday - getting back in the win column and securing the season series victory.

The Titans came out swinging against rookie left-hander Pierce Williams (loss, 3-3) in the home half of the first, putting the first two on with walks. Following a double play that got the first two outs of the inning, Justin Fogel chopped an RBI single up the middle to start the scoring.

In the blink of an eye to start the second, Hemmanuel Rosario tagged a solo shot to tie the game, taking Shane Telfer (ND, 8-6) deep to left.

With a pair on in the bottom of the second, the Titans got back in front on a pair of RBI singles from Robert Chayka and Jackie Urbaez to go up 3-1.

The Rox peppered Telfer in the third inning, sending nine to the plate, adding four runs on five hits. With the bases loaded, Evan Giordano slammed a three-run double to left before Derek Bender made it 5-3 with a single to right.

Telfer was chased from the game after just three innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, hitting one, and striking out three.

The Titans started their own rally in the bottom of the third, taking the lead right back with four runs on five hits to chase Williams from the game after two and a third. Jake Sanford, Damone Hale, and Victor Cerny all had RBI singles, while Aaron Casillas brought one home on a fielder's choice. Sending ten batters to the plate, the Titans pulled back ahead at 7-5.

With both teams in their bullpens early, the Titans got a combined six innings of one-run ball (unearned) from the relievers to help secure the win. Lance Koch (win, 2-0), Billy Duby, Brandon Marklund, Jon Beymer, Mark Simon, and Shane Gray all chipped in and carried the load for the victory.

The Rox threatened in the seventh by putting two aboard to start the frame, chasing Marklund from the mound. After Tommy Kretzler singled to left to load the bases against Beymer, the Rox got within a run as Giordano hit into a 6-4-3 double play. With the potential tying run at third with two outs, Beymer got Rosario to ground out to end the threat.

In the bottom half, the Titans pulled ahead for good, taking advantage of back-to-back walks issued by right-hander Dylan Bedder to start the frame. Later, with two outs, Fogel crushed a three-run homer to right for his second long ball of the year to stretch the lead enough at 10-6.

Justin Fogel went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in the win. Jackie Urbaez, AJ Wright, and Damone Hale also recorded two hits each. Robert Chayka walked three times.

Winning their 11th game in their last 13, the Titans lock up a winning record in 2025. It marks the third winning season in the four-year franchise history.

With the New York Boulders' win over the Down East Bird Dawgs, the Titans continue to sit alone in the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Conference, 1.5 games up on the Boulders with six games to go. The Titans' magic number is down to five to clinch a playoff spot.

After a day off on Monday, the Ottawa Titans start a massive three-game series against the New York Boulders on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. at Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. The Titans will end the 2025 regular season over the weekend at home against the Tri-City ValleyCats. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

