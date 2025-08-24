Mud Monsters' Playoff Hopes In Danger After Loss

Washington, PA - The Mud Monsters (44-45) were six outs away from being three and a half games back of a playoff spot with one more game in Washington to play. Instead they find themselves four and a half games back and only two games away from being officially eliminated from the Frontier League Playoffs. Luis Devers pitched very well for the Mud Monsters and left the game with the lead, but a lengthy and disastrous 8th inning saw Mississippi fall apart and eventually lose 8-6.

Mississippi took the lead in the top of the third when Brayland Skinner (1-for-3) doubled home Samil De La Rosa (1-for-4) for the game's first run. Two batters later, Travis Holt (1-for-5) homered for the 11th time this year giving the Mud Monsters a 3-0 lead.

A run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, gave Mississippi a 5-0 lead through five and a half innings. A double steal allowed Nick Hassan to come home and score the fourth run of the ballgame. Then in the sixth, it was De La Rosa who doubled scoring Nilo Rijo (2-for-4).

The Mud Monsters gave up a run in the sixth and seventh, but it was the eighth inning that was too much too handle. It was a pair of three-run homeruns for the home team that gave them a six run eighth inning. Tyreque Reed had the first homerun, his 13th of the year, making it 6-5 Mississippi. Four batters later, Cole Fowler deposited a three-run shot, which was just the third of the year for the second baseman. It was eventually the game-winning hit by Fowler as the Wild Things closed things out in the ninth, although the Mud Monsters did get a run.

Tomorrow's contest is a 4:35 CDT start for the Mud Monsters as they look to keep themselves in the playoff race with a loss just about ending their chances at making the postseason.







