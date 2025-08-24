Grizzlies Shut out in Florence Finale
Published on August 24, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Gateway Grizzlies News Release
FLORENCE, KY. - One night after clinching a postseason berth for the third straight year, the Gateway Grizzlies fell flat on Sunday afternoon at Thomas More Stadium, suffering a 4-0 shutout loss against the Florence Y'alls to split the four-game weekend series.
Gage Vailes (5-3) worked around traffic on the bases successfully in the first four innings, but in the fifth, a pair of leadoff hits by Dillon Baker and Tyler Shaneyfelt came around to score on RBIs by Hank Zeisler and T.J. Reeves, making the score 2-0 Florence. The Y'alls would load the bases against Vailes in the sixth inning with no outs as well, chasing the right-hander from the game, and plated two of those three runners on base to double the lead to 4-0.
That would be more than enough for Y'alls starter Zac Westcott (7-5), as he tossed a complete-game, three hit shutout on just 88 pitches, 57 of which were strikes. The veteran walked two and struck out three while also inducing three inning-ending double plays when Gateway did get anyone on base, silencing the Grizzlies' bats almost entirely.
The Grizzlies will have a day off on Monday before looking to bounce back, kicking off the final week of the Frontier League regular season on the road against the Mississippi Mud Monsters on Tuesday, August 26. First pitch at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
