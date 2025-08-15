Series Opener against Schaumburg Postponed to Saturday Doubleheader
Published on August 15, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
Due to the ongoing water main repairs in Paterson, the Boomers vs. Jackals game on Friday, August 15, has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 16, with first pitch at 4:00 PM.
Unless otherwise noted, this weekend's series will not be open to the public due to street closures and a lack of water from the water main shutdown.
Fans with tickets to this weekend's games can exchange them for any remaining Jackals home games.
Fans are encouraged to listen to the games live on Mixlr or watch them live on HomeTeam Network.
